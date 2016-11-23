Angelina Jolie begs Brad Pitt for peace

American actress Angelina Jolie has begged his husband Brad Pitt for peace after she filed for a divorce in a court and also seeking for custody of their six children.

Reports say the couple 10 year old daughter Shiloh, had begged the actors to be nice to each other.

According to OK magazine Angelina then softened her stance and bypassed their attorney middlemen, to call Pitt directly and asked for a ‘temporary truce’ after she realised how much their kids want them together for the holidays.

Angelina’s intention however, is that the truce only last for two-day truce and that the split is as contentious as ever.

She said they are just doing what they know is best for their family as Shiloh and her brothers and sisters, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11 and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight, all want a reunion between them.

The actors’ eldest child Maddox, 15, is reportedly not too happy with the idea following the argument he had with his dad (Brad Pitt) aboard their private jet in September which apparently triggered Angelina’s divorce filing.

The magazine also claims Brad called his son with a tearful apology saying ‘he should have been a better listener’.

A source revealed: ‘Brad’s incredibly apprehensive about the thought of meeting Angelina face-to-face’ but added that the Allied star is willing to do anything to spend Thanksgiving with his children.

‘For the time being he’s willing to lay down his sword’ an insider said.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad on September 14 citing irreconcilable differences ending two years of marriage and 12 years together.

The actor has had limited visits with his children since then.

Meanwhile, the FBI has closed its inquiry into Brad Pitt’s actions while on an international flight with his children, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

“The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation,” said a statement sent to USA TODAY by FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller. “No charges have been filed.”

Due to issues of jurisdiction, the case was referred from the Los Angeles Police Department to the FBI following allegations of abuse during a family dispute on a private plane as the Jolie-Pitts traveled back from France to the U.S. in September.

The plane stopped on the journey to L.A. to refuel in Minnesota.

According to TMZ and U.S. Weekly, the FBI agents interviewed Jolie for several hours about the matter at her Los Angeles home on Oct. 18.

Pitt, who is on a media tour for his new movie Allied, was also cleared of child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services on Nov. 9.

He is pursuing joint custody of his six children with Jolie. In her divorce filing, Jolie requested sole physical custody of the six children.

Jolie and Pitt were together for 12 years and were married for two years.

Representatives for Jolie previously stated the actress was satisfied with safeguards put in place for their children. A representative for Pitt had declined to comment.