Anambra Central re-run: Umeh appeals for patience

The candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the long-delayed Anambra Central rerun election, Chief Victor Umeh, has again appealed to the people of the senatorial zone to remain calm and patient.

Speaking in an interview, Umeh, who is the immediate past National Chairman of APGA, assured the people that the re-run poll would hold, despite the antics of some desperate politicians who, according to him, had lost out in the game, yet were doing everything to frustrate the conduct of the exercise with frivolous court cases.

The re-run poll ought to have held on March 5, 2016, but was postponed indefinitely by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to enable it appeal an Abuja High Court ruling compelling it to include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against the judgement of the Court of Appeal that disqualified the party and its candidate from participating.

Umeh observed that: “What played out in Anambra Central was what played out in Kogi East and Kogi Central senatorial districts. The APC Senators, two of them were removed because they did not conduct primaries. PDP challenged them at the tribunal on the ground that they did conduct primaries. And the elections were nullified and their candidates were also disqualified by the Court of Appeal.”