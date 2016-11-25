Amendment of Code of Conduct Act foretells NASS witch hunt — Fashanu, SAN

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Mr Babatunde Fashanu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is always ready to respond to controversial legal issues. In this interview, he does not shrink from scoring the National Assembly low on how it handles the amendments of the Code of Conduct Act. Besides, he says the directives from the National Judicial Council, NJC, barring publication of petition against judicial officers by the press can be counterproductive. He also calls on NBA to work on rules of professional ethics for lawyers regarding their relationship and duty to a judge.

The National Assembly recently amended some sections of the Code of Conduct Tribunal/ Code of Conduct Bureau Acts, ceding the control of the bodies to the National Assembly. What would you say about this?

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is a creation of the 1999 Constitution under section 153(1)(a) while the composition and powers of the CCB are contained in Part 1 of Schedule 3 of the Constitution. However, the power to appoint its members is given to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is also a creation of the Constitution under the Fifth Schedule. The Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act (CCBT Act) spells out the powers and composition of the CCB and the CCT, its membership, their tenure of office, it’s jurisdiction, etc.

My humble opinion is that since the CCB and CCT are creations of the Constitution, the provisions of the CCBT Act which is just like any other statute, must conform with the provisions of the Constitution or will be void to the extent of its inconsistency with the Constitution being the supreme law of the land. Therefore, without first amending the relevant provisions of the Constitution, wherever the purported amendments of the CCBT Act which conflict with the relevant provisions of the Constitution will be void. The power to appoint the chairman and members of the CCB and CCT is clearly given to the President in the Constitution.

The National Assembly cannot tinker with that in any way without first amending the constitution after meeting the conditions for such amendments. Furthermore, the National Assembly under section 4 of the constitution, is to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation and is to confer on the CCT additional powers to effectively discharge its functions under section 15(4) of the Fifth schedule of the constitution. All in all, what the National Assembly is doing with the proposed amendments is to whittle down the effectiveness of the CCB and CCT contrary to the constitution and is absolutely selfish, self centered and corrupt contrary to what they were elected to do to represent the best interests of their constituents.

Also, the Senate has vowed to probe the finance and projects by the Code of Conduct Bureau. Don’t you think the steps would be interpreted to mean a vendetta based on the trial of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki?

While the Senate has oversight functions over Federal Government institutions and handling of their finances under the constitution which is a good check and balance, the timing of both the amendments to the CCBT Act and probe of the CCB’s finances portend a backlash by the Legislature and witch hunt due to the prosecution of the Senate President. That is very unfortunate. In more decent democracies, the Senate President would have stepped aside to face his prosecution or would have been removed by his peers, but here, our leaders have no shame but cling to positions of power as if they are their fathers’ hereditary titles.

Since the Supreme Court held that the Code of Conduct Tribunal is a court of record established by law, don’t you think its control and activities should not be placed under any other body or arm of government than the National Judicial Council (NJC)?

That’s a no brainer. The Chairman and members of the CCT are to be appointed by the President upon the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) just like that of Federal Judges. However, it’s control and activities are not really with the NJC when you look closely at the provisions of the constitution and the CCBT Act. This is an anomaly. The CCT along with the CCB is a very vital tool in the fight against corruption but the independence both of the executive and legislative arms of government will be more enhanced if the NJC were to be in control of its activities.

What is your take on the committee recently set up by the National Judicial Council to review the code of conduct of judicial officers in the country?

A good move, however, it is counterproductive to say that if the press publishes a petition by a complainant, that will be the end of that petition with the NJC. Suppose it is the affected Judicial officer who leaks the petition to the press in order to stultify its investigation? Besides, what will now happen to the constitutional right of freedom of expression and the role of the press to inform the public on matters of public interest?

Some judicial officers have belatedly revealed that indeed they were approached by some individuals who are public officials to sway the course of justice. How would you react to their claims?

If it is true that Judges made such statements of being lured, I find that to be the most ludicrous thing to say coming from a Judge.

Why were these attempts not reported formally to the appropriate authorities at the time they were made?

Why are Judges entertaining politicians in their houses who were discussing cases before them or cases about to be heard without an alarm being blown? Your guess is as good as mine but it underscores the necessity for the NJC to spell out in the Code of Ethics what Judges are not supposed to do in their relationships with others.

Would their claims shield them from probe or trial before the law court or necessary panel established for that purpose?

It is a good thing to expose corrupt Judges because the corruption in the Judiciary has become endemic. Personally, I believe there are enough Laws enabling security agencies to search citizens’ houses with probable cause and due process. However, the Judiciary is the third estate of the realm with functions which amount to checks and balances on the other arms of government, therefore, while trying to expose corrupt Judges, care should be taken not to ridicule the Judiciary. Yes, searches can be made at any time, but, why search a Judge’s house in the wee hours of the night like a drug lord or notorious armed robber? I believe that decorum should be applied, especially in this age of hitech and infotech. There are definitely more civilized ways of investigating a Judge than raiding his house at night. Secondly, the NJC is primarily in charge of discipline of Judges under the constitution, hence, even though the executive arm, through its security agencies, can investigate Judges for offences and get them.