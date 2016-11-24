Almakura calls for state of emergency in water sector

By David Odama

LAFIA—Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has accused successive administrations in the country of abandoning projects that would have impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

The governor, who spoke at the flag off of graduate farmers’ scheme irrigation project by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, in Doma Local Government Area of the state, recalled that the construction of the Doma dam started during the administration of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, to enhance irrigation farming.

He called on the Federal Government to expand Uke River in Karu Local Government Area of the state, where majority of civil servants in Abuja reside, to address the problem of water scarcity.

The governor, who commended the Federal Government for giving approval for 330KVA electricity sub-station to the state, gave an assurance that the project, when completed, would address the problem of electricity.