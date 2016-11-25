Alleged Bribery: Court throws out fundamental rights suit by SAN

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, struck out a suit by Mr Godwin Obla (SAN) seeking the enforcement of his rights against alleged unlawful detention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had preferred a 30-count charge against Obla and a judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia.

The charges border on conspiracy to pervert the cause of justice.

The commission had detained the duo in its custody, pending the conclusion of its investigations.

Obla had through his counsel, Mr Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), brought an application, praying the court to declare as unlawful his continued detention in custody, as well as the seizure of his mobile phones.

Adedipe had argued that the action of the anti-graft agency constituted an infringement on his client’s rights to personal liberty and ownership of property.

He had, therefore, urged the court to issue an order declaring Obla’s continued detention in custody as being unlawful and a gross infringement on his rights.

In addition, Obla claimed the sum of N1 billion against the EFCC, as damages for the alleged infringement.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Mohammed Idris, held that fundamental right cannot in any way be construed as meaning an absolute right, since it can be curtailed.

“I cannot find my way clear in holding that the detention of the applicant is not in conformity with the provisions of the law.

“It is not in dispute that the mobile phones of the applicant were listed as one of the exhibits which the respondent intends to tender in the charge number LD/367/C/16

“There is doubt that the reliefs sought do not have direct bearing with the case at the Lagos High Court, and so, this court should not make an order that will strike at the heart of the charge.

“This is a case in which the court should not make any such orders, as this court and the Lagos State High Court are courts of concurrent jurisdiction.

“To make any order which will have effects on the pending charge will be to lend a helping hand in causing confusion in our courts.

“In the circumstance, I cannot find my way clear in granting any of the reliefs sought.

“On the whole, I find that this application cannot succeed, and it is hereby struck out,” he said.

Earlier, in his argument on the application, Adedipe had urged the court to hold that the continued detention of Obla, as well as the seizure of his mobile phones constituted an infringement on his rights.

He told the court that the applicant, who was also a one-time prosecutor for the EFCC, was invited to the commission on Nov. 8 and was unduly detained, till date.

According to him, the phones of the applicant were also seized, contrary to constitutional provisions to own property.

He submitted that the detention of Obla from Nov. 8 till when the EFCC obtained a magisterial order for further detention was a gross violation of his rights to personal liberty.

In response, counsel to the EFCC, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, had urged the court to dismiss the applicant’s processes for lack of merit.

Oyedepo had argued that the steps taken by the EFCC were allowed by law in the dispensation of its duties.

According to him, intelligence reports showed that the applicant had a company known as Obla & Co. Ltd, from which a sum of N5 million was transferred to Hon. Justice Ajumogobia via a company known as Nigel & Colive Ltd.

He said that also following intelligence reports, Ajumogobia was discovered to be sole signatory to Nigel & Colive Ltd.

The EFCC counsel also said that the said sum of money was transferred to the judge, during the pendency of a case before her court with suit numbered FHC/L/CS/482/10.

He argued that the mere transfer of the said sum to the judge during the pendency of a case before her clearly showed a mind set to unduly gratify her.

Oyedepo, therefore, urged the court to hold that there existed a reasonable cause for suspicion by the commission. (NAN)