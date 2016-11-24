ALADJA, ISABA, OGBE-IJOH CRISIS: Otuaro urges restraint as Ijaw leaders, militants meet over Urhobo ultimatum

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- DELTA State Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has called for moderation as Ijaw leaders and militants meet today (Thursday) to take a position on the 14 –day quit notice slammed on Ijaw indigenes by the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, youth wing, Udu chapter, over alleged kidnap of Urhobo natives.

The Deputy Governor, who spoke in Asaba, said the state government had put in place formidable mechanism to resolve the inter-communal dispute between Aladja in Udu local government area and Isaba community, Warri South-West on one side, and Aladja versus Ogbe-Ijoh, also in Warri South-West local government area of the state.

He said: “As a government, we are on top of the developments and we believe in our capacity and that of security agencies and well-meaning individuals from Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities to determine the issues underpinning the crisis.”

His words: “We want to appeal to leaders, youths and the people generally to exercise restraint and not stoke the embers of disunity in the midst of efforts of government and security agencies to broker peace.”

He added: “There is no thick line separating the Urhobo of Udu kingdom and Ijaw of Isaba and Ogbe-Ijoh kingdoms. The feuding groups have the same culture and heritage, they have co-existed for centuries and it is normal for people to have misgivings among themselves. But it behoves on the authorities to expedite process of harmony, which the government is already doing.”

“The clergy should also pray for the peace and security of lives and property in our land,” he asserted.