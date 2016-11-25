Aladja, Isaba, Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: Deputy gov, others seek end to crisis

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—DELTA State deputy governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Chairman of Kokodiagbene community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Sheriff Mulade and Foundation for Human Rights and Anti- Corruption Crusade, FHRACC, have called for peaceful resolution of the crisis between Aladja in Udu Local Government Area and Ogbe-Ijoh/Isaba in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

There has been heightened tension between the two ethnic groups following the 14 –day quit notice slammed on Ijaw indigenes by the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, youth wing, Udu chapter, over alleged kidnap of some Urhobo natives.

The deputy governor, who spoke in Asaba, said the state government had put in place formidable mechanism to resolve the inter-communal dispute between Aladja and Isaba community on one side, as well as Aladja versus Ogbe-Ijoh.

He said: “As a government, we are on top of the developments and we believe in our capacity and that of security agencies and well-meaning individuals from Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities to determine the issues underpinning the crisis. We appeal to leaders, youths and the people generally to exercise restraint and not stoke the embers of disunity in the midst of efforts of government and security agencies to broker peace.

“There is no thick line separating the Urhobo of Udu kingdom and Ijaw of Isaba and Ogbe-Ijoh kingdoms. The feuding groups have the same culture and heritage, they have co-existed for centuries and it is normal for people to have misgivings among themselves. But it behoves on the authorities to expedite process of harmony, which the government is already doing. The clergy should also pray for peace and security of lives and property in our land.”

Similarly, speaking in Warri, Mr. Mulade, expressed deep concern about the latest crisis in the areas, saying, “I am really disturbed by the crisis in the communities and I want to say that there is need for peace and harmony in Udu Local Government Area. There is no crisis between Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh/Isaba that warrants such ultimatum on the general Ijaw to move out of Udu territory.”

He appealed to all Urhobo and Ijaw youths to shun violence in spite of instigations perpetrated by enemies of progress as a result of the rapid development of Urhoboland, especially Udu axis, to which he said the Ijaw contributed over 40 percent.

The community leader added: “It is important for the youths to note that Ijaw and Urhobo have same historical backgrounds, intermarried and have been leaving together, we should not allow selfish and political tribal enemies to soar this age- long existing relationship because land disputes that can be resolved peacefully without trading of words or bloodshed. I am appealing to our royal fathers in Ogbe-Ijoh, Isaba and Udu Kingdoms to prevail on their subjects to embrace peace and harmony.”