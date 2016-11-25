Akwa Ibom gov nominates 20 as Commissioners, Special Advisers

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has forwarded the names of 20 persons to the State House of Assembly for appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers.

The names were read on the floor of the House by the Clerk of the assembly, Mrs Mandu Umoren on Friday at plenary.

Those for appointment as commissioners included; Mr Paul Udofia, Mr Ime Okon Ekpo, Dr Nse Essien, Prof. Eno Ikpe, Mr Idoroenyin Udo and Mr Linus Nkan.

Others are Mr Uduak Udoinyang, Mr Charles Udo, Mr Orman Esin, Dr Iniobong Essien, Dr Dominic Ukpong, Mr Uwemedimoh Nwoko and Mr Victor Antai.

Also on the list of nominees are Mr Monday Uko, Dr Glory Edet, Mr Udo Ekpenyong, Mr Akan Okon, and Mr Ephraim Inyang.

Two names, Mr Ekong Sampson and Mr Ekemini Umoh, were submitted for appointment as Special Advisers by the governor.

The Speaker, Mr Onofiok Luke, who presided over the sitting, referred the list to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions for further legislative action.

He directed the committee to report back to the House within one week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20-man list shows that nine of the nominees were part of the State Executive Council dissolved by the governor on Oct. 15, while 11 were new.