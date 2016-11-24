Akeredolu camp faults Oke groups’ ‘retrogressive politics’

The Rotimi Akeredolu Media Team has described as “faceless” some organisations, tagged Coalition of Odua Self-determination Groups working for the emergence of Olusola Oke of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, as governor of Ondo State.

According to the team, the groups only exist in the minds of their sponsors for the promotion of ethnic politics and that their brand of politics represented a retrogressive step for the Yoruba people, who need to play their pre-eminent roles in the political engineering of the country for national development.

The coalition, made up of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Oodua Development Alternative, ODA, Coalition of Oodua Nationalists, CONA, Agbekoya and 10 others, had accused the APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, of being an agent of “certain interests” opposed to the aspirations of Ondo people.

Reacting to the accusation in a statement, Akeredolu’s team said the groups must be impersonating the authentic pro-Yoruba organisations that had been consistent in their defence of the Yoruba cause.

According to the media team, the groups that boasted that the battle to ensure victory for Oke will be waged with “vigour, determination and unrelenting spirit” are the same groups that tried to sabotage the South-West’s efforts to climb to national political limelight during the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

It said: “These same people led in the destruction of President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s posters across Lagos State for Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to win the 2015 presidential poll; these same groups that are now claiming to fight for the Yoruba people.”