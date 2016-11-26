Adopt IPSAS, UNDP, CSOs tell Delta Govt

By Festus Ahon

THE United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have advised Nigerian Government, particularly the Delta State Government to adopt the new International Public Sector Accounting Standard, IPSAS in the budgetary system to ensure active participation of the people in its budgetary process.

Participants in a communique issued at the end of a 2-day Media Relations and Advocacy training by Global Peace Development,GPD with the support of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP in collaboration with the Delta State Government, said if adopted the new budgetary system would encourage citizens participation in governance.

In the communique signed by the Chief Executive Officer of GPD, Mr Onajite Esike, Head of the Communique Drafting Committee, Mrs Uche Onwumah and five others, the participants also urged the Government to fully comply with the Freedom of Information, FOI Act to facilitate public expenditure tracking.