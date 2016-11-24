I admire your courage, Buhari greets Atiku at 70

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as he clocks 70 years on Friday.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday, President Buhari in a letter he personally signed stated that he had over the years admired Atiku’s courage.



The President said he was delighted to welcome Alhaji Abubakar “to the 70s club,” and prayed that Allah would grant him “many more years of good health and service to Nigeria.”

The President added: “Over the years, I have admired your courage and doggedness in defending your interests and your generosity in promoting education. The American University in Yola is one of your noble legacies, and my hope and wish is that it will endure.”

President Buhari said both himself and Atiku should be grateful to Allah, who has granted them grace to be in the 70s club, and also sent his “kind personal regards.”