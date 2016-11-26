Abducted ex Minister, Hirse, regains freedom – family

Jos – Mr Bagudu Hirse, former Minister of State (Foreign Affairs), who was abducted by gunmen in Kaduna on Sunday, Nov. 20, has regained his freedom, his brother, Mr John Hirse, has confirmed.

“Bagudu was released in the early hours of Saturday,” John, retired permanent secretary in the federal civil service and currently District Head of Mangu, in Plateau, said , in Jos on Saturday.

He said that the former minister was“hale and hearty”, and thanked Nigerians for the prayers and words of encouragement “during the tỳing period”.

“May God reward everyone who stood by us during the tough period,” he said.

John, however, did not give further details, and also refused to comment over whether a ransome was paid to the abductors.

Bagudu was abducted by gunmen at the Kaduna residence of Ambassador Mamman Daura, where he had gone to condole the family over the death of the former Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji ibrahim Dasuki.

Bagudu’s abduction took place a day after the release of Sheikh Yusuf, a Jos-based cleric and Administrative Secrertary of the Jamaátu Nasril Islam (JNI), who was equally kidnapped in Kaduna.

The cleric was released on Saturday, Nov. 19, after four days in the custody of his abductors.