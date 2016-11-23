A-Court Ruling: Immediately replace Ibrahim’s name with Jegede, group tells INEC

Following Wednesday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, declaring Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, as the rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Ondo governorship election billed for Saturday, an advocacy group for Advancement, Development and sustenance of Democracy in Nigeria, the Wailing Wailers, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately de-list Jimoh Ibrahim’s name from the list of candidates for the Governorship election, replacing it with the rightful candidate, Jegede, in accordance with the order of the Court of Appeal.

Recall that in a unanimous judgment, the Justice Ibrahim Saulawa led three-man Special Panel of the appellate court, vacated the June 29 judgement of Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognise Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim as PDP gubernatorial candidate for the poll.

The group in a statement today, in Abuja, by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Usman Abubakar said: “We call on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood to de-list Jimoh Ibrahim from the list of candidates for the Governorship election in Ondo State, scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 26, 2016, and replace it with the rightful candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, in accordance with the order of the Court of Appeal given today, 23rd of November, 2016.

“Our call is based on the noticeable growing tensions in the state which is not healthy for all the parties involved, electorates and Nigerians in general. The right thing must be manifestly done in this election to douse the tension in the state.

“Again, INEC as an independent umpire must not be seen to be partial or take sides with any of the political parties presenting candidates in the election. It should be noted that the case involving one of the aspirants of one of the political parties has just been concluded at the Court of Appeal today, 3 days to the election and INEC rules says that electioneering campaign should end a day after the case is settled by the court.

“The umpire must provide a level playing ground for all the candidates by maintaining the standard of the Commission which gives room for fair treatment to all the candidates irrespective of the political party they belong.

“Security reports from the state must not be taken for granted if INEC will not want Nigerians and the world to blame them, because, several stakeholders have warned and advised the electoral umpire to postpone the date from the 26th of November.

“We urge INEC to take our call seriously and not treat with levity grave and sensitive matters such as this. Although there are accusations and allegations here and there that the INEC Chairman is seriously working with the Ruling APC to foist Rotimi Akeredolu who recently ran away from public debate which will expose him for who he truly is to the public and the good people of ONDO State.

“As a group, concerned with advocacy for Advancement, Development and sustenance of Democracy in Nigeria, we do not take such allegations seriously. However, the onus is on the INEC chairman to show to the world that he is not working unfairly or being partial by taking sides with the APC to ensure that the candidate of the ruling APC emerges at all cost.

“We hope that the fairness and level ground that is to be provided by INEC as expected, will give new opportunities to the candidates to face the election and bring calmness to the good people of Ondo and Nigerians at large.”