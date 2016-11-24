60% of corruption cases in Nigeria are procurement related – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says 60 per cent of corruption cases in Nigeria are procurement oriented.

Dr Anthony Onyilimba, the Deputy Commissioner, Procurement, ICPC, disclosed this at the 7th Annual Conference and Award Night of the Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The conference had the theme “Efficient Procurement Practice and Sustainability in an Economy under Recession’’.

He said that procurement was one of the indices used by the Transparency International in assessing countries, saying it is the basis for establishment of anticorruption agencies by the government in the country.

According to him, it is well known that corruption is endemic in Nigeria and the negative effects of this insidious scourge are apparent in all sphere of our national life.

He stressed that epileptic power supply, high rate of youth unemployment, poor state of our roads as well as general degradation of public utilities and services were all effects of corruption.

Onyilimba charged the institute to be in the forefront in consolidating a corrupt-free state of dignified people, who should uphold the principles of honesty and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

“CIPSMN in its bid to lead the war against corruption in the area of procurement should ensure that its members adhere to the law and regulations guiding procurement practice.

“Non-conforming members should be punished in line with the professional code of ethics, as that would serve as a deterrent to others and those that are not ready to change must be shown the way out.

“Sound procurement policies and practices are among the essential elements of good governance, mainly as it affects the public sector.

“Good practices reduce cost and produce timely results by ensuring the efficient and effective utilsation of resources and value for money, while poor practices lead to waste and delay,’’ he said.

The deputy commissioner said the commission had set up Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in all MDAs to ensure that every segment of the public sector was brought under the watchful eye of ICPC.

He said the main function of ACTUs was for them to act as watch dogs in their various organisations, since they were closer and therefore know what happens within.