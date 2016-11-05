5 surprising reasons you should go to a party alone once in a while

There is nothing like going to a concert or party with friends. You will definitely enjoy yourself. But why don’t you try something different this weekend by dishing your friends and going alone to that pub you frequent? If you want to attempt this, Jumia travel shares some ideas on how to successfully pull this off. The important this is for you not to down too much beverage and book a hotel close to wherever the concert or club is holding.

You will meet new friends

You are already used to the shenanigans of your friends. They always have your back whenever you go partying. However, when you with them, it will be difficult for you to struck new friendships. But if you go solo, there is a high possibility that you will meet someone. This may likely apply to individuals who are single.

You only have to worry about yourself

When you go with friends, you have to worry about them especially if they are individuals that drink uncontrollably. At the same time, when they are drunk, you will be the one to drive them home. This is why they will always encourage them to come with them when they go partying. Not that you don’t drink. You just don’t drink to stupor. You will want to take a break from this by going alone.

You are in control

Whenever you go solo to a party you are in control. You can leave the party at any time you like as you don’t need to wait for anyone. In addition, no one will tempt you into a drinking competition or push to woo a random girl. These are the things friends do!

You can do whatever you like

If you are the kind of person who is conscious of what they around friends. Perhaps, you should go alone and you can do whatever you like. The most important thing is not to overdo it so that you will return home hail and hearty.

You are doing something brave

It is not easy for you to go to a party alone. Very few people will attempt because there so much fun partying with friends. However, if you try it, know that you are being brave and not tied to the aprons of your friends. Thumbs up!