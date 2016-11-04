4 remanded in prison over possession of arms, ammunition

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Four men facing trial for alleged possession of firearms and ammunition were, yesterday, remanded in prison custody by Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Lagos Federal High Court, pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

The accused, Ganiyu Alabi, David Murphy, Folarin Isiaka and Kehinde Isiaka, were ordered remanded by the court, after pleading not guilty to the six-count charge preferred against them.

They had, last Friday, been arraigned before the court on a six-count charge of conspiracy, possession of firearms, breach of public peace, theft, wilful damage and unlawful assault.

The accused and others at large, were alleged to have on October 15, at about 10a.m., invaded Oko-Olomi community in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, while armed with three pump action guns, a double-barrelled gun and two live cartridges.