20-yr-old man in court for stealing N50, 000 properties

A 20-year-old man, Femi Demileyin, who allegedly broke into the apartment of a lady to steal her belongings valued at N50, 000, has appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

Demileyin of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of house breaking and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ihiehie Lucky told the court on Tuesday that the offences were committed on November 8 at Church Avenue in Mile 12.

He said the complainant alleged that on that day the accused stole her television set, video set and three cell phoness all valued at N50, 000, from her apartment.

The complainant told the police that people around her area said the accused sold the television set for N2, 500.

The offences contravened Sections 304(a) and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, admitted the accused to a bail of N20, 000 with two sureties each.

She said the sureties must show evidence of gainful employment and tax payment.

The court adjourned the case to Jan 25, 2017. (NAN)