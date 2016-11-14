14 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities, in Lagos

Fourteen ships are currently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The document indicated that five of the ships were currently discharging petrol.

NPA explained that the remaining nine ships were discharging buck steel products, wheat, empty containers, containers and bulk sugar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 28 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Lagos ports between Nov. 25 and Dec. 13.

NPA said that the expected ships would ferry into the country, bulk sugar, base oil, general cargoes, bulk gypsum, containers, aviation fuel, kerosene, soya bean, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk sugar and petrol.

NAN reports that 24 ships were expected on Nov. 22; 22 ships on Nov. 23; and 27 ships on Nov. 24.

The document noted that three ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol. (NAN)