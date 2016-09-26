Pastor who invaded shrine to be charged for malicious damage

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, told newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday that the cleric would be charged for malicious damage and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

“What he did was wrong and so he must be charged to court. If it was the other way round too, they will also be charged to court. “Everyone has a right to worship whatever deity one chooses without fear or favour, “he said.

Oyeyemi, however, said he could not tell in which court the accused would be arraigned as at press time. Fagbere on Saturday attempted to pull down a traditional shrine in Ketu, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

But he was reported to have immediately gone numb upon entering the shrine, attracting a crowd to the scene. He, however, regained consciousness after the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Abdulaziz Adelakun, intervened and directed that some some traditional rites be carried out on him.