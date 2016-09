Former Aston Villa and England striker Jackie Sewell has died at the age of 89, it was announced Monday.

He joined Sheffield Wednesday in 1951 for a then-record transfer fee of £34,500 ($44,730, 39,726 euros), won six England caps, scoring in the national side’s infamous 6-3 defeat by Hungary at Wembley in 1953.

Sewell also scored 40 goals in 145 appearances for Villa between 1955 and 1959, winning the FA Cup in 1957, and also played for Notts County and Hull.