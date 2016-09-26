‘Buhari, all your actions are fake. You are lying to the people’

Read transcript of embattled leader of jihadist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, who resurfaced in a video posted online Sunday.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to worship and fear Allah saying that he is worshiping cow. He also said that the People of Chibok, should prepare for a longer Bring Back Our girls campaign.

“My brothers in Islam, what I want to tell you in Hausa is, all of you unbelievers in Nigeria, Buhari and your likes and Idris Deby ( the President of Chad) with his goat-like eyes and the people of Niger, Africa, and the entire world, listen to me now. I am alive and healthy. But you should know that were my days of living over, you wouldn’t have seen me here.

“So many people live even when they are wanted dead, and so also people die when they should have lived.

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) have been tested with similar hatred because of the religion of Allah.

“Keep doing all your evil planning with Benjamin Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister), keep doing all your evil planning with John Kerry (U.S. Secretary of State), keep doing all your evil planning with Ban Ki Moon (UN Secretary General), keep doing all your evil planning with the people of Geneva. Anything you are planning is not up to one house of a spider. And that is what I believe and stand for and what I intend to tell the world.

“We are not sociologist, we are Quranists, and we follow the Hadith and those who came before us.

“We are fools as people but the Quran is what is guiding us and that is why you couldn’t defeat us and we are sure of that.

“Don’t think you can oppress us with your fighter jets. The Allah we worship lives above your jets and you think you can defeat us knowing fully that it that Allah we worship.

“So you think democracy is a religion. All of you the Hausa people in Nigeria, The Kanuri People in Nigeria and Miyetti Allah (A Fulani association of cattle rearers).

“Buhari you are worshiping cows, you better worship Allah. You think you are a general in the Army but you should know that Allah have said that you are not up the house of a spider in his eyes. What we believe in is the Quran and we do not know 2anything apart from that. Anytime we say Allah all of you will not live in peace.

It is Allah that we believe and trust that makes us live till this day and doing very well in our quest.

“Oh my brother, anywhere you are you should turn to the Quran, turn to the Hadith of the prophet, anywhere you are turn to Allah.

“Prophet Muhammad forbade us from using any plate used by a Jew without washing it first. He also forbade you from wearing the dress of the Jews.

“Buhari, all your actions are fake. You are lying to the people, collecting their money and saying you will free their children and you know you are lying.

“Buhari, Buhari, your people will soon betray you for all this lies.

“I am talking to you Buhari, sit back and think carefully. It is not this small Shekau that is disturbing you. No. It is Allah that is doing everything for us, continue and see.

“You deceived the people and you think you are doing the right thing.

“Continue and see, one day you will not even be able to go to the toilet and stool. But if you repent, then you are a brother. Repent and follow the Quran.

“Buhari let me advise you now, fear Allah.

“People of Chibok, let me tell you today, you still have to prepare for a longer Bring Back Our girls campaign.

“If you want your girls, bring back our brothers.

“This is the same Shekau and I am good and healthy.

“The people of Kano you are in trouble. The Sokoto people have betrayed Usman Danfodio and they must repent.

“People of Kaduna and El-Zakzaky (detained Shiite leader in Nigeria), you should repent. And all of you, the followers of

Tijjaniya (a sect in Islam), you should repent.