Zamfara killings: Police lifts curfew on Talata Mafara

The Zamfara state Police Command had lifted the curfew imposed on Talata-Mafara and its environs on the August 22, following violent attack that led to the killing of eight persons.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Shehu Muhammad in Gusau on Saturday.

Muhhammad advised parents to ensure that their children remain law abiding and warned that anyone caught causing trouble would face the full wrath of the law.

The Police had imposed a dusk to dawn curfew following a mob attack that killed eight persons over alleged of blasphemy against Islam.