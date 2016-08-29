YEDI empowers 4,000 students against malaria, HIV

By Gabriel Olawale

In its bid to constructively engage children and young adults during the holiday, the Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative, YEDI, has sensitized over 4,000 students about prevention of endemic diseases such as malaria and HIV.

They were also empowered with knowledge on healthy habits and life management skills. Speaking at the camp in Lagos, YEDI’s Executive Director, Anu Ishola, said the programme which targeted students aged between 11 and 18 was aimed at inculcating in them healthy habits.

“Holiday period is a time when young children are most vulnerable, have a lot of idle time and are exposed to negative peer pressure that increases the likelihood of engaging in risky activities. During this programme, we taught them how to keep their environment clean, importance of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets and how best to use them. They are also given an opportunity to showcase and hone their skills among several other activities.”

Ishola hinted that the youth-targeted event, which is in its 4th year, was flagged off at four locations in Lagos, and would also take place in Ogun and Akwa Ibom States.

“We appreciate ExxonMobil and M.A.C AIDS Fund and volunteers for supporting a program that makes the holiday period a memorable one for young people.

“YEDI with support from its sponsors and partners has empowered more than 60,000 children in over 400 project sites and schools in Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Ogun States with plans to extend operations to Abuja and Rivers State.