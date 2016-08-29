Woman jailed for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in Ibadan

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Monday ordered the remand of 35-year-old woman, Doris Kanung, in prison custody for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, said that the court lack jurisdiction to try the matter. He said that the accused should be remanded at Agodi Prison pending the outcome of advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution.

The plea of the accused was not taken. Oladiran, however, adjourned the case till Sept. 20, for mention.

Doris, a mother of three, who reside at No. 12, Alaafia Str., Mokola, Ibadan, is facing one-count charge of murder.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Femi Omilana, told the court that on Aug. 3, at about 11.30p.m., the accused allegedly stabbed her husband Vincent Kanung, 45, with knife in the stomach following some disagreement.

He said that the incident resulted to the death of Vincent.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State