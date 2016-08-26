Wizkid allegedly rejects £50,000 international performance fee

Star Boy Records CEO, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has reportedly turned down a £50,000 offer for an international performance. Wizkid who has recently been making entertainment news headlines as a result of his rising profile on the international music scene, was said to have rejected the mouth-watering offer because the Nigeria’s economy is in recession, saying his brand is not cheap.

It has also been rumoured that for several months now, the Baba Nla singer has been charging £100,000 for international shows due to his rising profile on the international music scene, so offering him £50,000 for an international performance in this austere times is more like an insult or bad business for his brand.