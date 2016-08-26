I will make Edo regain its place in sports development- Obaseki

BY SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki says the state will regain its lost glory in the area of sports in the nearest future, saying that if elected governor, Bendel Insurance Football club will be supported to gain promotion into the elite division.

Speaking in a live programme on a local television station, in Benin City yesterday, Obaseki said when elected, his government will adopt both long and short term measures to achieve this.

The governorship candidate particularly made reference to Bendel Insurance, where he said the club will be encouraged and supported to gain promotion to the top elite division of the Nigeria professional league.

On the long term plan for sports, he said mini stadium will be contracted across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, while sporting facilities will be built in public schools.

“We all knows the position of Edo state, which is part of the old Bendel state and the position we used to occupy in sports in Nigeria. Part of our long term plan, we need to look at sport administration in the state.

“School sports will be encouraged. We have to build more sporting facilities across the council areas of the state, because as it is now, Samuel Ogbemudia stadium is just about the only one existing now. In our schools, we have lots of them with enough space to take sports facilities. We will do that to encourage sporting activities. We will also emphasize sport education in schools.

“With all these in place, in no distant time, the state will occupy its place of glory in sporting activities in the country,” he stated.