What’s Your Style – Gentlemen?

By Janet Adetu

For many men dressing up can either be a walk in the park or a not so exciting expedition. Some men have the charm, the skill and the charisma to pull off a well-polished look or they find it a boring exercise hence are quite bad at dressing. For the latter shopping for clothes takes no effort they stop and buy as they see without putting any fashion sense forward. Infact some men prefer others to buy clothing gifts to avoid the whole shopping experience altogether.

Ultimately it is not uncommon to see the following traits in men:

i.They tend to wear the similar clothing regularly

They settle for the same or similar colours all the time

iii. Their formal wear has a hand full of ties mainly received as gifts

They have a very limited shoe collection Their grooming style is constant with very little effort Most times they are out of sync with fashion

A man’s style is his signature, it adds volume to his presence. It shows that you are to a large extent in line with what is in vogue – the current trends and may choose to adapt to it or not. A stylish man is aware of what to wear at the right time and place. He also has a sense of colour coordination and what works best for him.

Choosing your style as a man is not difficult but it does involve getting to know yourself a bit. Once you have an idea of your body proportions in terms of whether you are well rounded, rectangular or inverted triangular shaped you will begin to identify your best fit for when you decide to shop for your next outfit.

Above all your style being your signature is an expression of your personality. It tells the true you usually born by your style characteristics, your lifestyle itself and youR grooming sense. It is essential for men as you think of moving to your next level to at some point seek the expertise of an image consultant to help boost your confidence and self – esteem.

Characteristic Traits of Styles for Men

DRAMATIC:

You like stylish fast cars

You like the latest tech equipment

You are bold & sophisticated

Your level of confidence is high.

You are always in control

Your colour sense is strong

You love feeling energetic and excited

You are proud about your looks

You are always on point

You have a good idea of designer labels

You have a good sense of grooming

ROMANTIC:

Your lifestyle is luxurious and comfortable

Staying fit and healthy is a must

You walk with grace and style

You are always on point

You are a sharp dresser

Your perfume fragrance is strong and lingers on

You like a mix of colours

Your shoes are a statement

CLASSIC:

Your lifestyle is structured

You are pretty neat and organized

Your look is usually business like

You command respect and look credible

At times you may appear boring, non-creative

You keep the same look

Your garments are current, structured and official

Your prominent colours are black, grey, blue or white.

Your clothing is usually well tailored

NAURAL:

You are a sports lover

Your lifestyle is relaxed and comfortable

You can be considered boring

As a natural person you are free and famous

You are comfortable in casual wears like jeans and a T-shirt.

Your sense of fashion is quite poor and uninteresting

Grooming is really an assignment for you

You are very simple

You barb your hair regularly

Your clothing is usually loose fitted

Your look is more friendly and approachable

CREATIVE:

You are more freelance

You express yourself though music, painting or writing

You have your unique style big, bold and brave when it comes to expressing yourself.

You like to wear a multitude of colors;

You wear interesting accessories

Your grooming sense is carefree

You have a creative imagination same as style that is unique and unconventional.

You also have a dramatic way of doing things that expresses your feelings and thoughts.

Your color scheme can sometimes appear outrageous

QUICK TIPS ABOUT STYLE FOR MEN

Identify your favorite colours that work for you Acknowledge your hobbies and favorite past time Discover your unique style Wear clothes that fit well and give you presence Follow a good grooming regime Strut your style with confidence.

Just like I mentioned for the ladies, have you been able to place yourself into one of these styles? You may fit easily into one or have a mix of more than one just to form the unique you. Whatever your style, it is not about your pocket or how expensive that outfit is. The way you ensemble your clothes says lot about you. It is important to note though that as you grow in life your tastes also change and so will your style. Your style can be adjustable and altered when needed. Let your style evolve as you evolve be the rock you want to be!

Good Luck!