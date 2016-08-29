We’ll pass Criminal Administration Bill before Oshiomhole leaves office – Speaker

The House of Assembly in Edo assured on Monday that it would pass the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill before the expiration of Gov. Adams Oshiomhole’s tenure in November, 2016.

The Speaker of the assembly, Mr Justin Okonoboh, made this known in his remarks during the debate on the bill at plenary in Benin. Okonoboh said that passage of the bill would be a “parting gift’’ to the governor from the lawmakers. He said that some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) had called him to commend the assembly for considering the bill.

“They said if the bill is finally passed and it becomes law, it will help the administration of human rights law. “Also, the bill will be a parting gift for Gov. Adams Oshiomhole before his expiration,” he said. Okonoboh thanked his colleagues for the efforts so far made on the bill whose further consideration would continue on Tuesday.

The house considered part two, sections one to 19 of the bill during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the house paid tribute to late Chief Anthony Enahoro for his contribution toward the creation of Edo 25 years ago. The assembly also announced the receipt of two petitions from Edo Line Transport Company workers and a staff member in the Post-Primary Education Board over outstanding salary and removal of name from pay role, respectively.

In a related development, members of the Nigeria Youth Parliament visited the Speaker of the assembly and urged him to support the inclusion of youths in governance to enhance their “leaders of tomorrow’’ status. Speaker of the parliament, Ayodele Obe, said that the visit was to enable the youths to be abreast with issues bordering on politics and good governance.

He appealed to the Edo legislature to consider and approve bills concerning youth development that would be forwarded to house of assembly from the National Assembly.