War against criminals: Lagos task force impounds 98 motocycles, tricycles

By Bose Adelaja,

LAGOS—Based on persistent petitions from members of the public around Festac and Mile 2 about criminal activities perpetrated by operators of both motorcycles and tricycles, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit, (Task Force) impounded over 98 motorcycles and tricycles at Rainbow bus stop by NNPC (Inward Mile 2), Lagos.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the operation last week, disclosed that residents living around the areas complained that criminals use both motorcycles and tricycles to dispossess them of their valuable properties on a daily bases.

The residents said in their petition to the Lagos State Task Force that they could no longer sleep with their eyes closed.

A resident, who refused to disclose his residential address within the estate, Alhaji Wasiu Olaniran, said it has become worrisome everyday seeing people using motorcycles and tricycles to perpetrate criminal activities around the area.

He said they usually rob people of their valuables such as wallets, necklaces and telephone sets.

Alhaji Olaniran, who requested for regular raiding of the criminals around the area, commended the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force for his prompt intervention.

Another resident, Mrs Ngosi Akpan, a teacher, said the criminals have robbed her of her necklace and Samsung Galaxy phone while she was returning home from work.

The Lagos State Task Force’s chairman said the Agency would continue to impound and arrest violators of government policy on restricted routes across the State until owners and operators of both motorcycles and tricycles comply with the order as enshrined in the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012.

He noted that government policy on restricted routes across the State was meant to protect lives of members of the public, particularly that of owners and operators of motorcycles/ tricycles including their passengers.

The Chairman said the Agency is battle ready to confront the notorious motorcycle and tricycle operators plying restricted routes at Apapa, Ikorodu, Mile 2, Agege, Lagos Island, Ido, Ebute-Metta, Ojuelegba, Fagbaa area at Iju, Airport Road and Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

He said the government is currently working on providing the Agency with more protective equipment that would keep them from being injured duringattacks while on duty.

Also, he urged private power-bike operators particularly companies’ dispatch-riders to desist from engaging in commercial activities by carrying passengers on restricted routes across the State.

Egbeyemi reiterated that anyone caught using power bikes for commercial activities would be arrested and charged to court with his power-bike impounded.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni has directed that all those arrested be charged to Lagos State Magistrate’s Court, saying Lagos State will not spare anyone using motorcycles to perpetrate crime.