Breaking News
Translate

Why we want uncertified laboratory technologists out of hospitals – NIST boss

On 8:48 pmIn Health by adekunleComments

By Olalekan Bilesanmi
Mr. Yemi Gbadegesin is Acting Registrar/Director General, Nigeria Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT). In this interview, Gbadegesin speaks on his plans for NISLT among other issues.

What is your take on the issue of HND/B.Sc disparity?

Gbadegesin
Gbadegesin

I think this issue has been taken care of at the Head of Service meeting at the Directorate of Establishment. It was discussed during the alumni meeting as well.

There is a clause in the new dispensation  that before you can move to the directorate level, you must possess post graduate diploma (PGD) in any science discipline. Meanwhile, technologically, HND holders are more knowledgeable than degree holders. For this reason, HND holders  should be highly recognized in our society in as much as we are trying to develop our technology. And to be sure our economy grows very fast, technologists must be recognized and placed at the same level with degree holders.

What are your plans for this institute? 

The first plan is to continue from where my predecessor stopped, he worked actively to make sure that we got the NIST  Act  promulgated in 2003. After that, he developed the compound we are using now and making sure the Abuja office was commissioned. He also saw to it that   the profession is highly recognized in the country.

How can government enhance the efficiency of laboratory technology generally?

Government should continue  to fund the development of the profession. We also  want government to assist in the area of enforcement. These two areas are critical to the success of the industry.

What are the  challenges facing your members?

One of the challenges we are facing for now is that our people should be allowed to be promoted from grade level 14 to 17. The other issue has to do with discrepancies with other bodies in the health sector, and very soon, we shall resolve it. We are giving it  the  attention it deserves.

How do you ensure that   the ethics of the profession  are upheld by institute members?

Our professionals must ensure  decorum in the laboratory.  Our hospitals  must also get  the services of qualified personnel in order to have accurate laboratory results.

Also knowing that each one that becomes a member of the association must  have attained some certification ,it is the duty of  members to conform  to approved standards in offering services to clients or employers.

What is your association doing to make sure that your members are represented in  health institutions and bodies across the country?

Presently, there is no institution in Nigeria where we do not have our members  in the health sector. If you go to FIIRO or NAFDAC, you have our members, and they are otherwise called analysts. So, you can be rest assured that everywhere and anywhere where the issue of health and health related issues are discussed, our members are  there.

You talked about enforcement earlier. How do you enforce the enabling law of the institute on professionals?

When you don’t have compliance, the next thing is enforcement, especially in the area of laboratory registration; if you are not a practicing member, you are not allowed in the laboratory. Enforcement will start any moment from now and anybody who is found wanton will be  dealt with.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.