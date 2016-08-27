Why we want uncertified laboratory technologists out of hospitals – NIST boss

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Mr. Yemi Gbadegesin is Acting Registrar/Director General, Nigeria Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT). In this interview, Gbadegesin speaks on his plans for NISLT among other issues.

What is your take on the issue of HND/B.Sc disparity?

I think this issue has been taken care of at the Head of Service meeting at the Directorate of Establishment. It was discussed during the alumni meeting as well.

There is a clause in the new dispensation that before you can move to the directorate level, you must possess post graduate diploma (PGD) in any science discipline. Meanwhile, technologically, HND holders are more knowledgeable than degree holders. For this reason, HND holders should be highly recognized in our society in as much as we are trying to develop our technology. And to be sure our economy grows very fast, technologists must be recognized and placed at the same level with degree holders.

What are your plans for this institute?

The first plan is to continue from where my predecessor stopped, he worked actively to make sure that we got the NIST Act promulgated in 2003. After that, he developed the compound we are using now and making sure the Abuja office was commissioned. He also saw to it that the profession is highly recognized in the country.

How can government enhance the efficiency of laboratory technology generally?

Government should continue to fund the development of the profession. We also want government to assist in the area of enforcement. These two areas are critical to the success of the industry.

What are the challenges facing your members?

One of the challenges we are facing for now is that our people should be allowed to be promoted from grade level 14 to 17. The other issue has to do with discrepancies with other bodies in the health sector, and very soon, we shall resolve it. We are giving it the attention it deserves.

How do you ensure that the ethics of the profession are upheld by institute members?

Our professionals must ensure decorum in the laboratory. Our hospitals must also get the services of qualified personnel in order to have accurate laboratory results.

Also knowing that each one that becomes a member of the association must have attained some certification ,it is the duty of members to conform to approved standards in offering services to clients or employers.

What is your association doing to make sure that your members are represented in health institutions and bodies across the country?

Presently, there is no institution in Nigeria where we do not have our members in the health sector. If you go to FIIRO or NAFDAC, you have our members, and they are otherwise called analysts. So, you can be rest assured that everywhere and anywhere where the issue of health and health related issues are discussed, our members are there.

You talked about enforcement earlier. How do you enforce the enabling law of the institute on professionals?

When you don’t have compliance, the next thing is enforcement, especially in the area of laboratory registration; if you are not a practicing member, you are not allowed in the laboratory. Enforcement will start any moment from now and anybody who is found wanton will be dealt with.