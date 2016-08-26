Breaking News
I want to be remembered for doing timeless music — Drizzle Lomo

By Kehinde Ajose

Just like Fela and Ebenezer Obey, Drizzle Lomo craves to be remembered for doing timeless music. The budding singer recently released his new single titled Just U & I .The tune is a love inspired song accompanied with simple but striking instrumentals.

In his words: “I have seen the need to do things properly and always set the record straight. I have been getting a lot of great reviews concerning the new song and it feels good because I actually invested a lot of time into making the music. I want to be part of those that will be remembered for doing great and timeless music. I will be dropping more songs before the end of the year”.

Drizzle is a graduate of the University of Bradford, West Yorkshire in United Kingdom where he bagged a BSC degree in Information Communication Technology.

 


