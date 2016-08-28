Uvwie APC denies reported division

By Tare Youdeowei

Members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, have insisted that there is no division among their ranks.

An APC stakeholder in the state, Mr. Eric Egere, in a statement when he paid a courtesy visit to a Delta State APC leader, Dr. Veronica Ogbuagu, weekend, noted that members of the APC in Uvwie council are one family and ready to work with Ogbuagu to move the party forward.

He said that the visit was to rub minds with Dr. Ogbuagu and also to brief her on his activities since he decamped to APC.

Egere pledged his loyalty to the leadership of Dr. Ogbuagu as his elder sister and teacher who taught him in school, a leader in Uvwie and a national figure in APC.

He described Dr. Ogbuagu as a disciplinarian and an upright woman, who stands for justice and equity, and has imparted undiluted and pure knowledge in the people she has taught.