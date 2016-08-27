Carrying title “pastor” doesn’t tell us your heart – Oshiomhole

Over two thousand Urhobo and Anioma natives of Delta State resident in Edo State have thrown their weight behind the candidature of Mr. Godwin Obaseki for the September 10, 2016 Governorship election.

The Urhobo, mainly members of the Urhobo Progressive Union said as the largest non-natives in the State, they have decided to support Obaseki in all ways possible to ensure the continued growth of the state.

Secretary of the union, Mr. Anthony Ovioto, who spoke on behalf of the President of the Benin branch of Urhobo Progressive Union and the Anioma natives at a rally for Obaseki in Benin City, yesterday, said “we wish to inform the Comrade Governor that the Bini and the Urhobo have had a cordial relationship that has been in existence from time immemorial.

I wish to remind the Comrade Governor that the Urhobo is the most highly populated ethnic group non-natives residing in Edo State. Hence, we want to pledge our unflinching loyalty and support to the government and the incoming governor.

We are happy to inform you that we will work diligently with you physically and spiritually to enthrone the incoming government that is to be led by Godwin Obaseki.”

He said, “We want to remind the Governor that we the Urhobo registered in Edo State with our PVC

voter’s cards are going to cast our votes for APC.

“The Anioma people have also asked me to tell you that you don’t need to say much to us. It is done!”

Responding, Governor Adams Oshiomhole told the people not to be deceived by appellations of people, saying not all pastors are true men of God.

According to him “what Nigeria needs today are managers in government not just running politics.

It is easy to lie in the beer parlour to get people to vote for you but the skill and the competence you need to manage resources and deliver results requires a greater brain and a good heart and a good heart is not evident by carrying the Bible.

At least I know one Pastor King who is in prison. You remember Pastor King? There are several pastors who are charged with rape, for armed robbery. So carrying title “pastor” doesn’t tell us your heart. Only God knows who is a Christian and who is a muslim.”

He said “I want to assure you Godwin will do his best and I‘m very grateful that you took time out from your respective businesses to come here to pay us a visit. We meet this afternoon in the spirit of Bendel. Edo and Delta, we’ve always been one and political boundaries aside, we still have a common association.”

On the endorsement of Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Oshiomhole added, “I want to thank you for your ready endorsement of Godwin Obaseki on the platform of APC for the September 10 election and with your support, we are sure he will be the next governor. But much more importantly, let me assure you that Godwin will elevate the quality of governance to a level that all of us will be proud of him.”

Responding, the APC governorship candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki thanked the Urhobo and Anioma natives for endorsing him saying he will build on the strong foundation already laid by the Governor.

He spoke further, “for me when I speak of Edo I still see myself as a Bendelite because growing up there was no difference whether you are Urhobo, Anioma. We all grew up together in this Benin as one and that is the same way I still see Edo.

“So for me you are all Edo people. We are going to build on the foundation which we have laid. Basically, we are going to continue to do the things we have started doing because we know how best now.

We know how to build roads we know how to build schools. We know the ones we have done, the ones we have not done the ones we are still going to do.”

He assured them that he would continue the interaction and human capacity empowerment through the attraction of industries.