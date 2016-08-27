The unseen role of traditional rulers in politics

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

When it comes to politics, traditional rulers are to be seen and not to be heard. However, the stature and style of many monarchs make it imperative that their pronouncements and body language bear significant political consequence.

Stripped of the absolute power that once gave them the clout of life and death, traditional rulers have in many cases been relegated to a life of subservience to the political authorities.

It is not as if the political power of the nation’s monarchs has been totally extinguished. If it were, some chiefs in Benin kingdom and traditional rulers in Edo State where a decisive governorship election is due in two weeks would not have been dancing to every drum beaten by the major political candidates.

Even more, if it were so, political job seekers and office holders would not be soliciting the attention of well-heeled traditional rulers. Indeed, many political alliances have been weaved in the palaces of traditional rulers in the country and where not, at the behest of traditional rulers.

Discerning Nigerians would have noticed the simultaneous presence of President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the burial of the late Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Haliru Dantoro Kitoro III last November. Some more discerning persons would have also noted the restrained emotion of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leaders at the death of the Emir of Borgu who had honoured Tinubu with one of his cherished titles, Jagaban of Borgu.

The late Emir and Tinubu knew each other in the Third Republic Senate and sustained a relationship that stretched beyond Dantoro’s transformation into royalty. Those in the know say that the Emir was pivotal to the meeting of minds between Asiwaju and Buhari that eventually led to the formation of the APC.

In the same vein, not a few PDP members have suggested that the emergence of the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano was helped by well-heeled APC sympathisers. That suggestion was said to be part of the collaboration against Jonathan as indicated by the fuel Sanusi added to doubts about Jonathan with the allegation of the disappearance of $20 billion or so from oil revenue.

So it was a sort of shock when last Wednesday Emir Muhammadu Sanusi of Kano threw a bomb at President Buhari over the seeming poor state of the economy. Speaking at a function in Kano, he said:

“If this government continues to behave the way the last government behaved, we will end up where Jonathan ended. You may not like it but that is the truth. You have to listen. “And just so we are not always blaming the previous administration. We have also made mistakes in this administration. We have started retracing our steps or we have to retrace those steps.

With the PDP lying prostrate unable to articulate constructive or destructive criticism of the policies of the administration, Nigerians were rudely roused to the emir’s charge to Buhari to reverse his negative policies or end up like his predecessor, President Jonathan.

Whether the emir’s insinuation that Jonathan had a bad ending was because he lost the 2015 presidential election or on account of the nauseating emissions of corruption that have lately been reeking in the polity was not well defined. Whatever, the injunction from the emir brings to fore the capacity of a popular traditional ruler to frontally confront the awesome might of the political authorities in the land.

The monarchs in Kano have been extremely popular. The immediate past Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero was also popular and successfully staved off threats to his crown by the Second Republic civilian authority. However, not long after, the same Bayero was restricted by the Muhammadu Buhari military regime for six months within his territory with little or no consequence.

Buhari and another Kano monarch are meeting again, albeit after more than 30 years and under different circumstances. Where it leads, how it ends and whether it would be better than Jonathan’s ending is the story that is yet to be told.