U-23 donation: Japanese billionaire angry with Dalung

By Patrick Omorodion

The Japanese billionaire, Dr. Katsuya Takasu who donated $390,000 to the national U-23 football team has expressed disappointment with the Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung for querying the source of his money and putting a question mark on his integrity.

Reacting to the reported call for investigation of his donation by the sports minister, Dr Takasu tweeted in his passable English on Sunday thus: “”Tell to Nigerian sports minister “Check Takasu foundation, I’m little bit angry now.”

Some Nigerians who read his tweet have been reacting also, appealing to him not to be angry while condemning the minister as well as the Integrity Officer of the NFF, Dr. Christian Emeruwa who insinuated that the Surgeon could be a match-fixer in his letter of advice to the football federation.

Nigerian-born BBC reporter, Osasu Obayiuwana wrote “That he (Dr. Takasu) could even be remotely linked to match-fixing has made him pretty upset, as that is an attempt to smear his hard-earned reputation as a physician and humanitarian.

If the NFF’s Integrity Officer had bothered to check him out properly, he would have found his website and gotten all the information that he needed to get about Dr Takasu, before claiming that his donation could be tainted. He also could have made direct contact with Dr Takasu.

Nigerian officials should do their jobs thoroughly and not try to rubbish an amazing gesture from a very good person who cared about Nigeria’s Olympic football team, when others, who were duty-bound to do so, failed, ABYSMALLY, to discharge their responsibility.”

Obayiuwana added by tweeting to Dr. Takasu thus: “The Nigerian people appreciate what you did for the team,” and went further to refer him to what Coach Samson Siasia said about him in a Saturday Vanguard interview.

Another worried Nigerian, Ngwoke Marshall tweeted “@katsuyatakasu we love you sir for what you did, what the NFF and even the minister could not do for the players,” as another person, Oloye wrote, “Please don’t be angry sir, we love you in Nigeria for that gesture.”

Siasia in the Saturday Vanguard interview had said “What actually happened is that the man (Dr. Takasu) was just curious how a team that was neglected and abandoned could arrive Rio under five hours and defeat the Japanese team that had all they needed and have been put together for over three years, that was his amazement.”