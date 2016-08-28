U-23 Atlanta saga: NOC scribe blames Sports ministry

Bulk passing has been the norm since Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Olympic Sojourn. Accusations shooting out of every corner like deadly pellets from the barrels of some savage high way brigands. Finger pointing lettering the now smoggy Sports climate like the major actors in that charade the Country put up in Brazil was a dance move only it was not amusing.

Ceaselessly though a barrage of questions over what transpired on the first day of August when the Nigeria U23 football team were expected to be in Manaus; the city where their first game at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games was to hold, but not a thing happened until August 4.

However, back home the debate over who should take responsibility for the global embarrassment contin-ued , even more so in such repugnant manner as documents upon documents continue to surface ; as some individuals desperately seek to wash their hands clear-off the matter.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Tunde Popoola denied any direct involvement with the delay of the 34 or 25 or eventually 29 people ‘allegedly’ expected to be on the plane from Atlanta to Manaus.

In an exclusive interview with footballlive.ng, Popoola explained that the NOC was contacted on August 1 , by the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung to transfer about ¦ 62 million for a chartered flight.

“I got a call from the Minister of Sport to help transfer funds to the stranded Dream Team. But, the interesting thing is that the money did not even get to us until August 2nd after the close of work. But we work with a partner bank so it was that goodwill that made it possible to transfer that money. However we were later called again and were informed that the team had gotten a flight; meanwhile the money was in transit.’

“The money is back in our account, and that’s how that matter played out,” the NOC chief explained.