Trump campaign chief registered to vote at empty Florida home

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s new campaign chief Stephen Bannon was registered to vote at an abandoned Florida home, according to media reports, potentially violating the state’s election law.

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that from 2014 until last week, Bannon was registered to vote at “an abandoned, trash-filled home in Coconut Grove.”

The US edition of the Guardian news website had earlier published Bannon’s voter registration at the address in question.

Florida’s electoral laws require voters to be legal residents of the county in which they register to vote.

According to the Miami Herald, Bannon has now switched his voter registration to a property in Sarasota, also in Florida.

“He registered yesterday, and today we sent him a voter registration card,” Sarasota County elections supervisor Kathy Dent told the Miami Herald.

While neighbours told the Miami Herald they could not remember seeing Bannon at the property, conservative pundit and Trump supporter A.J. Delgado claimed that Bannon had indeed lived there.

Florida is considered a key swing state which Trump or Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton needs to take in November if they want to win the election.

Bannon, formerly executive chairman of the conservative news website Breitbart News, joined the Trump campaign last week.

Trump has been revamping his campaign team after weeks of controversy.