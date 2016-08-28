Troost-Ekong still basking in Rio 2016 bronze

Nigeria U-23 defender, William Troost-Ekong has said he is relieved Nigeria won a bronze medal despite all the pain the team went through before their first game against Japan in the men’s Olympic soccer event.

Troost- Ekong who returned to his Norwegian club Haugesund and scored in their 3-2 win against Brann on Saturday disclosed that his performance for the team in Brazil was worth the stress, adding that he was looking forward to playing for the Super Eagles when they take on Tanzania in less a significant Africa Cup of Nations tie in Uyo.

“It was a great experience. To be able to represent Nigeria on a world stage and to go on to win something is a dream come true.

“ It was very hard for us. The stress before the first game was not the ideal preparation for a big tournament. I was already in Manaus as I flew in from my club side and I was getting worried that they wouldn’t turn up on time.”

He added that it was great playing along side John Obi Mikel.

“He is a Nigerian football great. He has a very big presence and he has a lot of experience that he brings with him. All the players look up to him and to see him really try his best made me want to give everything I’ve got in each game.

“It has definitely been worth it so far. I’m aiming to win and achieve more things in my career for Nigeria. I am very happy with my decision from one year ago,” said the player who had represented Holland in the U-17 and U20 category.