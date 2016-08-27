Troops kill 5 militants, arrest 23 others

Abuja – Military authorities on Saturday said troops of the 133 Special Forces of the Nigerian Army killed five militants and arrested 23 others in an operation in the Niger Delta.

According to a statement by Col. Sani Usman, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, this happened when the troops carried out precursor operation to exercise `Crocodile Smile’ in Rivers.

“The operation which was conducted on Aug. 26, 2016, was carried out by the Special Forces at the militants’ camps.

“Items recovered from the camps include 2 AK-47 rifles, 11 pump action guns, a locally-made revolver pistol, 292 cartridges of live ammunition, 199 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four electricity generating sets and a camp gas cooker.

“The troops also recovered an abandoned engine boat left by the fleeing criminals,” the statement said.