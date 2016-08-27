Tiwa Savaage, Aramide, others top AFRIMA 2016 nominees

OrganiSers of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, last week, set the ball rolling for this year’s edition of the awards as they unveiled the nominees for the regional categories of the event.

Nigerian artistes, topped the list from Western Africa, beating Ghana, which has two nominations, while Ivory Coast and Senegal respectively have one nomination each.

The pack include Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Afro soul diva, Aramide, who was nominated for new single, “Funmilowo”, featuring Sir Dauda, Seyi Shay, Temi Doll Face and Yemi Alade. Others are Brymo, Tekno, Wizkid and Niniola. The list also has strong contenders like Sarkodie (Ghana); Okyeame Kwame(Ghana), Adiouza(Senegal) and Josey(Ivory Coast).

Described as the biggest music awards on the continent, the highly anticipated nominees list for the 2016 awards, tagged ‘AFRIMA 3.0.,’ was unveiled in Lagos, by a 13-man jury of AFRIMA.

According to the moderator of the adjudication process, Mr. Mike Strano, about 2700 entries from African music professional were received during the period of May 20, 2015 to July 30, 2016.