Thugs attack Obaseki’s campaign train, five abducted

By Simon Ebegbulem

POLITICAL tension heightened in Edo state weekend after thugs attacked the campaign train of the APC candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at Illushi, near Ubiaja, in Esan South East Local Government Area in the state, leading to the abduction of five persons while ten others were wounded.

The APC candidate immediately attributed the attack to the PDP which he described as shocking and an act of desperation on the part of the PDP and urged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators. He said the matter had been reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Ubiaja, Esan South East.

Narrating the incident, Obaseki disclosed that “there was an earlier threat that we should not come to IIushi to campaign, but we said we must go to llushin. We got there, had a peaceful rally at Illushi and part of my convoy was waylaid, and supporters abducted, taken into the bush, beaten, molested and some of them have been gravely hurt. We do not expect this level of violence from the PDP supporters at Illushi.

“I have always believed in peaceful campaign and despite this, I have appealed to our supporters to be calm, we are law abiding people. But the PDP must produce those abducted; that is criminal and wicked. We cannot be intimidated, and you know what, they should not take our calmness for foolishness.