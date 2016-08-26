Skales opens up on the greatest moments of his life

By Kehinde Ajose

Raoul John Njeng popularly known as Skales has a lot to tell when it comes to his travails and triumphs in the music industry. The Shake body singer in a recent TV interview reminisced the greatest moments of his life.

Hear him: “One of the greatest moments of my life was when I was crowned the northern champion way back in 2009 /2010 in a music competition. We had over 10,000 contestants and I was among the first three. Another moment was when I had to visit my mum in a hospital.

I took along a copy of my debut album. On her sick bed, she prayed for me to be more successful. Performing with Femi Kuti during Felabration was a great moment I cannot forget too. That moment was incredible. The day I signed an endorsement deal with MTN was also one of my greatest moments.”