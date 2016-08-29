Shooting Stars maul Kano Pillars, Rangers lose

Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan got their pound of flesh yesterday when they thrashed visiting Kano Pillars 4-0 in a Nigeria league match after they lost the reverse fixture 6-0 in Kano.

The title race took a new dimension also as leaders Wikki Tourists and Enugu Rangers both lost 1-0 at FC IfeanyiUbah and Nasarawa United, respectively.

Rivers United moved into second place on the table with 53 points after a 2-0 home win over Plateau United, while IfeanyiUbah are now third with 52 points.

On the back of the big home win against Pillars, Shooting Stars have now recorded 44 points from 32 matches, a point behind Pillars.

It was a deserved home win for the Ibadan club and a sweet revenge after they were humiliated by the four-time Nigeria champions in the first round of the season.

Striker Sunday Adetunji scored a second half brace to take his season’s tally to 10 goals with Ajani Ibrahim and Ifegwu Ojukwu also getting on the scoreboard in the first half.

The relegation battle between MFM FC and Abia Warriors was delayed by a day following heavy rain in Lagos which made the pitch at the Agege Stadium unplayable.

The match will now be played by 8am Monday at the same venue.