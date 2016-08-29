Sellers of fake alcoholic drinks must be prosecuted- Cleric

A cleric, Pastor Adam Kolawole of the Church of Christ Assembly, Ilorin, on Monday called for the prosecution of anybody caught selling fake alcoholic drinks in the country.

Kolawole, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, said it was important to take firm action to save lives, and serve as deterrent to others.

According to him, it is not enough for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to just issue warning to the perpetrators.

“This is no longer a joking issue, we are talking about human lives, I see no reason why someone who sells fake drinks should go free.

“I must commend NAFDAC for discovering this evil act, but they should not stop at this, they should make sure that the perpetrators are brought to Justice”, Kolawole said.

The cleric also expressed concern over the high rate of fake and adulterated goods in the country, saying it was having negative effect on the country’s economy and image.

He advised NAFDAC to intensify awareness campaign to educate the people on the danger of patronising fake products.