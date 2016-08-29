Save DELSUTH from trouble, MDCAN tells Okowa

By Emma Amaize

ASABA — THE Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, Delta State University Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Oghara chapter, Delta State, has called on the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to save the health institution from collapsing.

MDCAN also rejected the planned the planned imposition of a foreign medical consultant as the substantive Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the hospital.

Rising from an emergency meeting presided over by its chair, Dr. Y. O. Obiabo, where they deliberated on alleged decay of the apex hospital in the state, neo-colonization, apartheid, impunity and wasteful government spending, the association said the hospital standing on its last legs.

MDCAN said: “Since inception of the Delta State of University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, there has been a dichotomy among the staff made up of two major categories, the Diaspora staff (including the Diaspora consultants) on contract and the non-Diaspora staff (including the honorary and hospital consultants).

“Diaspora staff, who offers next to nothing in the hospital are highly paid, quartered and catered for with free utility charges and vehicles, the non-Diaspora staff (honorary and hospital consultants) especially are poorly paid , using the state scheme of service.

“They are not quartered, catered or given utility vehicles despite living in far away towns of Sapele, Benin and Warri due to security challenges,” it added.

The association bemoaned: “Three previous CMDs of the Teaching hospital since inception have been chosen from among the Diaspora consultants, fewer than 20 per cent of the consultant population. Under the watch of these past three CMDs, the hospital has degenerated to her present sorry state.”

“Since the experiment of appointing the Diaspora personnel as CMDs has failed on three consecutive occasions, His Excellency should, as a mark of fairness, kindly uphold the results of the election for the appointment of the next substantive CMD of DELSUTH conducted at the instance of the Board of the institution,” it pleaded.

“Other Teaching hospitals in the country appoint Nigerian trained consultants, sometimes their own products as CMD and they are doing excellently well, we wonder why DELSUTH case should be different by continuing this wasteful experimentation.

“How long are we going to be told that we qualify to work in a place, but not qualified to head it? Whereas, our contemporaries head even better and bigger Teaching hospitals,” DELUSTH consultants said. Lamenting the he huge amount of funds spent on foreign consultants, the association asked the government to review the appointments and channel the huge resources invested on them to revive the hospital, currently in comatose.

It stated: “17 foreign medical personnel, one Nigeria-based consultant, one Nigeria-based medical officer, three foreign-based consultants and 12 others made up of non-clinic personnel, nurses, laboratory scientist and a pharmacist) are paid about N50, 000,000, whereas 38 Nigerian trained honorary consultants are paid about N18, 000,000 in the hospital.”

MDCAN stated that if government has “sufficient funds” to sustain the policy of recruiting foreign medical personnel at such huge costs in the hospital, then it should place all staff of the hospital on that same payment platform.