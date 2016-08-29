Presidency denies probe of Emir Sanusi, Prof Soludo

The Official Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has denied reports that the administration is planning to probe Prof. Prof. Charles Soludo and the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II both former Central Bank governors.

The Spokesperson on his twitter handle on Monday denied the report saying the presidency is not aware of such move to probe the two former CBN governors.

The tweet reads

‘The checks I made today indicated that the Presidency is unaware of the reported probe of Sarkin Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II & Prof. Soludo.’

Where did that report come from? Under our constitution which President @MBuhari swore to uphold, it is not a crime to offer suggestions.’