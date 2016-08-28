How to prepare your home for rainy season

It’s been an unending raining season with the bitter-sweet experience the weather brings. But before the scorching sun comes back, here are some tips for preparing your home during these wet months.

Mind the roof: The key to ensuring you and your family remain safe and dry during the raining season begins at the roof of your house. Make sure you have thoroughly checked your roof for cracks, if you can do it yourself. These are easily noticeable and if you are unsure of what you should be looking out for or you feel it is unsafe, call in a professional for this. Make sure you repair every crack, big or small. Ensure that a coating of waterproofing compound is applied after repair. It is strongly advised that you use a well versed professional.

Check the walls: Cracks on exterior walls should not be ignored. Check each exterior plaster and wall to make sure there are no cracks. When rainwater seeps into these cracks it can cause dampness, and often times the beginning to many more problems you don’t want to deal with as a homeowner.

Clean out your gutter: It’s important to make sure there is no buildup of trash in your gutters. This is an easy way for streets to get flooded when there’s heavy and persistent rain. Clean and clear any residual rain water in the pipes and any trash build up in the gutters. This will ensure the smooth flow of rainwater from your roof. Be sure to do this at least once a week during the course of the rainy season.

Keep moisture out: It’s so easy to want to stay warm and cozy and shut the windows at this time of the year. This is a mistake most people make. It is strongly advised that you shut your windows when it’s raining, but as soon as the rain stops, it’s important to let your windows open for some fresh air and ventilation.

To reduce moisture and dampness, you could also give your indoor plants a change of scenery. Keeping them inside during the rainy months makes the house damper. So to avoid this, a quick trip outside is all you need. Your plants will love you for this.

Trim overgrown grass: During the rainy season in Nigeria, snakes tend to enjoy this weather just as much as you. So get your cutlass (or lawnmower) and cut any grown grass around you. There’ll be no hiding place for these slithering creatures.

Fix electrical issues: If you notice any faulty or warn-out wiring, it’s best you call an electrician to fix these as soon as possible. The last thing you want is anyone getting electrocuted or shocked when the heavy rains come. For extra safety, buy a few surge protectors to protect your appliances and gadgets that may be affected in the event that lightning strikes unexpectedly.

*Culled from Jumia House