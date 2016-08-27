Power supply:  Labour blasts electricity companies over erratic power supply

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

WORKERS in the nation’s power sector, have berated operators in the electricity generation and distribution companies in the country for buck-passing in the face of their growing inability to provide stable power supply to Nigerians, despite huge tariffs.

Speaking through the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, the workers said in a statement that they were miffed at the ongoing press war between the three major players in the Power Sector chain: Generation Companies, GENCOs; Transmission Companies, Transyscos; and Distribution Companies, DISCOs; over their glaring failure to provide electricity to Nigerians.

The workers, in the statement by NUEE’s General Secretary, Mr. Joe Ajaero, called for the setting up of a “Special Committee “ by the Federal Government to investigate the claims being made by the various Sub-Sectors in the electricity industry.

According the union: “The power poverty in the country calls for great concern and immediate action to address the nagging problem instead of “buck-passing” by the various electricity companies. Nigerians are definitely tired of this blame-game, which has characterised the electricity companies after privatisation. Constant Electricity is no doubt a pivot to achieving socio-economic development and as a nation that yearns for immeasurable advancement in this regard, government needs not fold its arms while the Sector continues to decay.

“Government should therefore caution the Gencos, Transyscos and Discos to stop the buck-passing and face the issue of efficient service delivery assiduously. It has therefore become necessary for a Special Committee to be set up by the Federal Government to investigate the claims being made by the various Sub-Sectors in the electricity industry.”