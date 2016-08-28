Posers surrounding Funke Akindele’s alleged second marriage

By AYO ONIKOYI and IGE TOFARATI

For the past months rumours have been rife that ace Nollywood actress, aka Jenifa, Funke Akindele and singer and producer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz are onto something in the romantic lane. Just when it seemed it was panning out, another one took to flight, only this time,it is a rumour that may have got out of hand. “JJC and Funke Akindele have wedded in UK”, is the song being sung everywhere.

Reports have it that the alleged lovebirds wedded on the Thespian’s birthday which was Thursday in the UK with no family members in attendance. Though a couple of the singer’s family members, including his daughter were said to have been there with only Funke’s sister standing in as family for her. It was reported that Funke Akindele’s family and particularly her mother were strongly against her marriage to JJC, who, they believe has same profile as that of Funke’s first husband, Alhaji Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede. Funke Akindele’s first husband, Alhaji Almaroof has several children from 3 – 4 women, just like her supposed current husband who is said to have three children from three women.

There have been no confirmation from any quarters yet that the couple are truly married. Mr. Biodun Kupoluyi, publisher of E-24/7, who is Funke Akindele’s publicist when reached on phone told Potpourri he has no knowledge of the alleged marriage, saying “when it is the right time, we will reach out to the media”.

It is actually confounding to many that an occasion as precious and important as marriage could be kept in such absolute secrecy. Neither of the couple, has said anything or posted any picture on social media to express their joy of the union. The only thing posted by Funke was a birthday ‘thank you’ note she sent out to her fans. For JJC, there was a post on Instagram that could or could not be giving a hint to the wedding having taken place.

“Faith in Almighty God has never led me wrong. Even when I had dark times, I was filled with hope. Knowing everything is for a reason or for a season. I’m not lucky, I’m blessed. #grateful #godisgood,” he wrote. Whether this is in connection with the marriage is yet to be made clear.

However, Funke on Thursday reportedly posted a video on her Snapchat page, wearing a wedding ring. This comes after months of speculations that the famed Jenifa got engaged to JJC on a movie location in Lekki, Lagos. Another video had surfaced in the past in which Akindele and Skillz were seen kneeling before an elderly woman (who is believed to be Skillz’ mother). The woman prayed for the couple, and implored them to make her a grandma soon by giving birth to twins, to which the couple replied with a fervent ‘Amen.’

But the big question is, why the secrecy? Isn’t marriage a thing of joy to be celebrated openly? The answer may not be too far away to the contention that the Funke Akindele’s family are not in support of the marriage and the fact that no qualified family member had been around to properly give the actress away.