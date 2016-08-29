Police probe death of man in lover’s apartment

By Evelyn Usman ,

LAGOS—The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the discovery of the lifeless body of a 37-year-old man in her girlfriend’s apartment in Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

This is just as a fleeing member of a suspected robbery gang was knocked down by a vehicle at Ijaniki area of Lagos, weekend.

The deceased identified as Sikiru Olarewaju, as gathered, went to spend the night at his girlfriend’s house at 37 Surulere street, last week Tuesday.

Trouble, however, started the following day after efforts to wake him up proved abortive, as he was discovered to be stone dead.

The exact cause of his death could not be immediately ascertained as there was reportedly no gunshot wound on him or marks of violence to suggest that he could have been stabbed or shot.

Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Dolapo Badmus, who confirmed the incident, said policemen from Oke-Odo division who “visited, examined and photographed the scene , discovered no trace of violence on the body. The corpse had been removed and deposited at the morgue.

Meanwhile, a suspected member of a five- man robbery gang, who was fleeing a robbery scene at Oja Lowo bus-stop was knocked down by a vehicle, weekend.

Eye witnesses said the hoodlums were robbing passers-by at the bus-stop of cash and other valuables. Some of them were said to have attempted to rape a female victim when a team of policemen from Ijanikin division, who acted on a tip off stormed the scene at about 9.30pm.

The robbers reportedly took to their heels on sighting the policemen, but in the process, one of them was hit by a vehicle killing him on the spot. Another identified as Bassey Eyo was arrested, while others managed to escape.